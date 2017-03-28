Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Bus shooting suspect…

Police: Bus shooting suspect says he feared other passenger

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 5:16 pm < a min read
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a man accused of killing one man and wounding another on a double-decker Las Vegas Strip transit bus told detectives he felt threatened by a man who sat near him and was trying to scare him with gunfire.

Rolando Cardenas told detectives following a standoff and his surrender Saturday that he was unemployed and homeless.

He said he thought he heard the large man say he would attack him before he pulled a gun and fired twice.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Police say video on the bus didn’t show any provocation for the shooting, and the man Cardenas described wasn’t injured.

Advertisement

A Montana man was killed and a Las Vegas man was wounded.

Police say Cardenas threw a police robot out of the bus during a four-hour standoff, and fired twice at a SWAT camera before tossing the gun out a window and surrendering.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Bus shooting suspect…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.