Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Man dead after…

Police: Man dead after shots fired during theft call

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:55 am < a min read
Share

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man is dead after shots were fired as an officer investigated a theft call.

Montgomery County police said in a statement Tuesday that an officer was responding to a call for a theft in Montgomery Village on Monday night when he requested assistance. Police say the officer stated shots had been fired and fire and rescue personnel were needed. First responders found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

Police say the officer, who has been with the department for five years, will be placed on administrative leave. They say he will be identified Tuesday and the man will be identified once his next of kin is notified. Police didn’t release their races.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Man dead after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.