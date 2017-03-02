Sports Listen

Police: Veteran officer ID’d in fatal shooting in Virginia

March 2, 2017
HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police have released the name of the officer in a fatal shooting in northern Virginia.

A statement from Col. Edwin Roessler Jr., police chief of Fairfax County, said Thursday that Master Police Officer Lance Guckenberger was involved in the Jan. 16 shooting.

Police said that Mohammad Doudzai barricaded himself in his Herndon house after shooting and wounding his two brothers. Authorities say he went to the door with a knife and was shot by Guckenberger.

A federal judge had granted an order barring Roessler from releasing Guckenberger’s name. The judge later canceled the order.

Roessler says Guckenberger, a 16-year department veteran, was involved in two nonfatal shootings — in 2005 and 2010. Both were found to be lawfully justified.

Criminal and administrative investigations into January’s shooting are continuing.

