Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Portugal cuts deficit, says…

Portugal cuts deficit, says rejecting austerity brings gain

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s statistics agency says that the country’s budget deficit fell to 2.1 percent last year, with the government saying the drop proved critics of its anti-austerity measures wrong.

The National Statistics Institute said Friday the deficit dropped from 4.4 percent in 2015 due to spending cuts and higher tax revenue. The 2016 deficit was the lowest in more than 40 years.

When the center-left Socialist government took power in 2015 its opponents warned that bringing back four public holidays, returning government workers to a 35-hour working week and cutting the sales tax on restaurant meals to 13 percent from 23 percent, among other measures, could spell financial disaster.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Portugal needed a 78-billion euro ($84 billion) bailout in 2011, after recording a deficit of more than 11 percent the previous year.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Portugal cuts deficit, says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.