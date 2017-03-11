Possible change in governors not altering Kansas tax debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators aren’t making decisions about raising income taxes to fix the state budget based on whether Republican Gov. Sam Brownback will leave for President Donald Trump’s administration.

They are buzzing over recent news reports about whether Brownback will land an ambassador’s post in Italy. They’re also speculating about how strongly a newly promoted Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would defend past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

Regardless, bipartisan groups are aiming for an income tax increase with the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override any governor’s veto. Brownback is resisting income tax increases.

Many legislators assume Brownback will remain through the budget debate. Some believe Colyer would keep Brownback’s policies anyway.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.