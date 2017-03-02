Sports Listen

Pot smoking, growing banned at luxury Boston condo building

By master
March 2, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — One of Boston’s most luxurious condominium buildings has banned pot smoking and growing.

Even though Massachusetts has legalized recreational use of marijuana, it’s not welcome at The Residences at The InterContinental.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2lCTKxH ) reports that the building’s condominium trust banned vaping, smoking tobacco, clove, marijuana or electronic cigarettes and harvesting marijuana inside the waterfront high-rise.

At least 89 owners of the InterContinental’s 130 units approved the measure, which took effect Tuesday after an amendment to the trust’s master deed was filed with the registry of deeds.

Trustee Richard Koch says tobacco and marijuana smoke “permeates the walls” and is “an annoyance” that can end up in other tenants’ personal space.

City real estate experts say they expect more condo bylaws and leases to specifically ban marijuana use and cultivation.

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

