Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Premier: China won't devalue…

Premier: China won’t devalue yuan to boost exports

By JOE McDONALD
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:50 am 1 min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has no plans to devalue its yuan to boost exports and will keep its exchange rate stable, the country’s top economic official said Wednesday.

Premier Li Keqiang’s comments follow heavy spending by the central bank to shore up the currency.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to declare that Beijing improperly manipulates its exchange rate, a step that opens the way to possible trade sanctions.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

“China has no intention to devalue its currency to boost exports,” Li said at a news conference following the annual legislative session. He said the exchange rate “will remain generally stable.”

Advertisement

Economists say that while Beijing suppressed the yuan’s value in the previous decade, more recently market pressures are weakening the currency against the dollar and it would fall further without central bank intervention.

The People’s Bank of China has been spending tens of billions of dollars a month to keep the yuan in line with the dollar after expectations it would decline led investors to move money out of the country.

The bank’s foreign currency reserves have declined by almost $1 trillion from a peak of $3.99 trillion in June 2014.

The yuan could face further downward pressure if the U.S. Federal Reserve goes ahead with a widely anticipated interest rate hike. That would increase the return on U.S. bonds and other financial assets, drawing more money out of China.

The premier said Beijing will push ahead with market-oriented reforms of its mechanism for setting the yuan’s exchange rate. The band within which the yuan is allowed to fluctuate each day has been gradually widened but Beijing regularly intervenes to guide the currency’s movement.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Premier: China won't devalue…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.