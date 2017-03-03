Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Professor injured after students'…

Professor injured after students’ protest against guest talk

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
Share

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont college says a professor was injured by a protester following a demonstration against a guest speaker who’s been called a white nationalist.

Hundreds of Middlebury College students protested against the lecture by libertarian author Charles Murray on Thursday, forcing the college to move his talk to another room. The Southern Poverty Law Center considers Murray a white nationalist who argues blacks, Latinos and women are genetically inferior.

The college says Murray and professor Allison Stanger (STANG’-er) were surrounded by a group of protesters and a protester pulled Stanger’s hair, twisting her neck. It says the group climbed onto the hood of their car and threw a traffic sign in front of it.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Public safety officials cleared a path for the car to leave.

Advertisement

Stanger was treated at a hospital and released. Murray hasn’t commented.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Professor injured after students'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.