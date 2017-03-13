Sports Listen

Prosecutor asks court to schedule 2nd attempt to execute man

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 5:09 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set a new execution date for a murder convict who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a Monday filing death row inmate Romell Broom has stalled his execution for seven years with appeals.

The state stopped Broom’s execution after two hours in September 2009 when executioners failed to find a usable vein following 18 attempts to insert needles.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away Broom’s arguments a second attempt would amount to cruel and unusual punishment and double jeopardy.

Broom has denied abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984. He was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to death. His attorney hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

