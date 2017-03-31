Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecutor: No evidence that…

Prosecutor: No evidence that decomposing Ohio vet was killed

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 7:13 am < a min read
Share

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A couple accused of living with an Ohio Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his Social Security benefits aren’t expected to face more serious charges.

The Repository in Canton (http://bit.ly/2nCMhAC ) reports the Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAH’-wuhs) County prosecutor told a judge Thursday there’s no evidence that 71-year-old Robert Lee Harris was killed.

Deputies checked on him last week after being told he lived with the family in Wainwright and hadn’t been seen lately. Investigators believe he’d been dead for months.

Initial charges against 49-year-old Brian Sorohan and 45-year-old Stacy Sorohan include corpse abuse and credit card theft.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

A message was left Friday for Stacy Sorohan’s attorney. Her husband’s public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.

Their 18-year-old daughter pleaded no contest to failing to report a death. A corpse-abuse charge was dropped.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecutor: No evidence that…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.