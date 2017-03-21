Sports Listen

Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US relations

By EMILY SWANSON and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 12:03 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A rare poll of Cuban public opinion has found that most of the island’s citizens approve of normal relations with the United States and large majorities want more tourists to visit and the expansion of private business ownership.

In a poll of 840 people taken in Cuba late last year by the research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, 55 percent said that normal relations with the U.S. would be mostly good for the country.

Among Cubans aged 18-29, approval of closer relations with the U.S. rose to 70 percent. Eight in 10 said they believed tourism to Cuba should be expanded.

Forty-six percent say the island’s economic performance is poor or very poor, and most said the country’s economic fortunes haven’t changed significantly over the past three years.

