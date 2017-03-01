Record 3 million tweets sent on Trump’s speech to Congress

Sports Listen

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter says a record 3 million tweets were sent about President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

The top tweeted moment of Trump’s speech was the Republican’s call to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. That was followed by Trump’s salute to Carryn Owens, the widow of Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed last month in Yemen.

Google says the top trending question users asked Tuesday night was “who wrote Donald Trump’s speech?” People also wanted to know how tall the president is and whether he’s a Democrat or a Republican.

The Twitter numbers make it the most tweeted speech by a president to Congress in the relatively short history of the platform. The previous mark was 2.6 million tweets for President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address in 2015. That speech had included a highly-tweetable moment, when Obama chided Republicans, who applauded the fact that he had no more political campaigns to run. Obama reminded them that he won both of his presidential runs.

