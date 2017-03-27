Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Report: Blacks make up…

Report: Blacks make up 1.2 percent of Mexico’s population

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 5:27 pm < a min read
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican census report said Monday that 1.38 million Mexicans identify themselves as having African ancestors, equal to about 1.2 percent of the country’s population.

For years Afro-Mexicans had been largely ignored in comparison with the country’s indigenous communities. As measured by speaking an indigenous language, indigenous peoples make up about 6.5 percent of the population.

Mexico’s national statistics institute said the study was based on a 2015 intermediate census in which respondents were asked to self-report their ethnicity and economic circumstances.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Afro-Mexican population was concentrated largely in three southern states: Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Veracruz.

Advertisement

Afro-Mexicans also self-identified as indigenous at a higher rate than average Mexicans. Based on self-identification, about 65 percent of Afro-Mexican also identified as indigenous, as opposed to 21.5 percent of the general population.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Report: Blacks make up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.