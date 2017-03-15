Sports Listen

Reports: Audi headquarters searched in emissions probe

March 15, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German media report that authorities are searching offices of Audi in connection with an investigation into the luxury automaker’s parent company Volkswagen’s cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public ARD television reported that Audi offices at its headquarters in Ingolstadt, as well as buildings in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony, were being searched Wednesday.

The raids come in connection with a fraud investigation launched by Munich prosecutors several weeks ago.

Neither Munich nor Ingolstadt prosecutors could be immediately reached for comment.

Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. to a scheme to get around American pollution rules. If a judge agrees to the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation, the scandal will cost the company more than $20 billion in the U.S. alone.

The Associated Press

