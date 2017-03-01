Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rights groups says Philippine…

Rights groups says Philippine police has falsifies evidence

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A human rights watchdog has accused the police in the Philippines of falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in the government’s war on drugs that has caused more than 7,000 deaths, and pointed the finger at President Rodrigo Duterte as being ultimately responsible.

Human Rights Watch said in a report Thursday that Duterte and other officials instigated and incited the killings in a campaign that could amount to crimes against humanity.

It says the United Nations should create an independent investigation to determine responsibility and ensure accountability.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The report says police have repeatedly carried out extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, then falsely claimed self-defense, planting guns or drugs on the victims’ bodies.

Advertisement

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the presidential palace will issue a statement later Thursday.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rights groups says Philippine…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.