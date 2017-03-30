Sports Listen

Roger Stone, a figure in Russia probe, faces defamation suit

By KAREN MATTHEWS
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:03 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Republican operative Roger Stone says his client is so busy preparing for a possible grilling by the U.S. Senate intelligence committee, that he doesn’t have time to attend the opening of his civil defamation trial in New York City.

The longtime adviser to President Donald Trump is being sued over a flyer that circulated during New York’s 2010 election that called the Libertarian Party candidate for governor, Warren Redlich, a “sexual predator.”

Redlich’s lawsuit claims Stone was responsible. Stone says he had nothing to do with it.

Stone was subpoenaed to testify this week, but his lawyer asked the judge for a delay on Wednesday. The judge denied that request.

Opening statements could start as early as Thursday afternoon.

