Romanian, US troops train together in NATO support operation

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:40 am < a min read
MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, Romania (AP) — Romanian and American troops are staging joint exercises as part of a New York-based Army brigade’s nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which aims to reassure NATO’s European allies in light of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Troops flew three Black Hawk helicopters Wednesday and headed to a nearby shooting range, where they planned to confront a simulated land attack before flying back to a base near the Black Sea.

The exercises are the first joint training involving the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum, New York and 25 Romanian soldiers. Last week, eight Black Hawk copters and 50 U.S. troops arrived at the base.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

A total of 86 helicopters and 2,200 troops have been deployed to NATO’S eastern flank as part of Atlantic Resolve operation.

