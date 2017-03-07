Sports Listen

Pick for No. 2 at Justice won’t commit to Russia recusal

By ERIC TUCKER
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 11:10 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rod Rosenstein says he’s aware of no requirement that he recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Rosenstein, the United States attorney for Maryland, was appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing.

He was asked by senators whether he planned to step aside and leave the Russia matter in the hands of a special counsel.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last week from any investigations touching the Trump campaign following revelations of his undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Under questioning from senators, Rosenstein would not commit to recusing himself. He said he wasn’t familiar with the facts of any investigation and was unaware of any requirement that he abandon oversight.

