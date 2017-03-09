Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows…

Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows CIA disguise capability

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says the WikiLeaks dump of purported U.S. intelligence has highlighted the CIA’s reported capability to imitate an electronic trace usually left behind by hackers from other nations.

Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that while Russia has been accused of leaving its “fingerprints” after hacks on the U.S., documents released by WikiLeaks show that “the CIA could get access to such ‘fingerprints’ and then use them.”

The U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking Hillary Clinton’s campaign to help Donald Trump win the U.S. elections.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Lavrov reaffirmed a strong denial of Russia’s involvement in any hacking attacks.

Advertisement

Commenting on the WikiLeaks’ trove, he added that Russia needs to take the CIA’s hacking capabilities into account. He said he leaves his cellphone behind when he conducts sensitive talks.

Topics:
All News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.