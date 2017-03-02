Sports Listen

Rwandan man involved in 1994 genocide faces US prison term

By RYAN J. FOLEY
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 1:36 am < a min read
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge is expected to sentence a Rwandan man Thursday for lying to gain citizenship in the U.S. after helping carry out deadly attacks during the country’s 1994 genocide.

U.S. District Judge Linda Reade ruled last month that Gervais Ngombwa was a leader of an extremist Hutu political party during the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

Reade says testimony shows that Ngombwa personally killed Tutsis, directed a youth militia and led brutal attacks on groups seeking refuge in churches.

Federal agents arrested Ngombwa on immigration charges two decades later as he was living in Iowa, where he was known as a devout Christian and family man named “Ken.”

Ngombwa faces prison time before likely deportation to Rwanda, where he faces additional charges.

