Ryan stresses Trump had a hand in GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is stressing that President Donald Trump had a hand in writing the beleaguered health care overhaul that Republican leaders hope to push through his chamber next week.

The Wisconsin Republican says there is room for “improvements and refinements.” But he says its major components will stay “intact” because the measure’s House GOP authors wrote it with Trump and Senate Republicans.

Ryan’s comments Wednesday come as GOP leaders struggle to dampen internal opposition to the measure. Party leaders hope Trump’s support will help them nail down votes.

Conservatives say the bill is an incomplete repeal of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 overhaul. Moderates think it will push too many constituents off coverage.

Ryan spoke on the Fox Business Network.