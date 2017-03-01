Ryan Zinke sworn in as interior secretary, giving him oversight of US public lands

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 28, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6659
|-0.0075
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0694
|-0.0237
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7675
|-0.0431
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8160
|-0.0565
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0551
|-0.0382
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2453
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.6125
|0.0097
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7087
|-0.0833
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.9054
|-0.4927
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.6781
|0.0522
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.