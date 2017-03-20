San Francisco bars travel to South Dakota for city employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has landed on San Francisco’s list of places where city workers aren’t allowed to go on official business because the state passed a law allowing religious-affiliated adoption agencies to not place children with unmarried or same-sex couples.

City employees will be barred from traveling on state or city-subsidized business to South Dakota or from contracting with South Dakota businesses, said Jack Gallagher, a spokesman for the San Francisco city administrator. The prohibition is part of an ordinance blocking travel to states that approve legislation that discriminates against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, the Argus Leader reported Monday (http://argusne.ws/2mNk9JH ).

There are four other states on the list — Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed a bill to give legal protections to faith-based organizations that, based on their religious beliefs, refuse to place children in certain households. Supporters say the measure preemptively protects religious adoption and foster care agencies. Civil liberties groups and LGBT advocates say it opens the door to discrimination.

Advertisement

The travel ban’s financial impact on South Dakota wasn’t immediately clear.

Daugaard’s office said Monday that the new law won’t lead to unfair treatment of LGBT people or others.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com