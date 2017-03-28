Sports Listen

Scottish lawmakers to vote on independence referendum call

March 28, 2017
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s parliament is set to vote on a call by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a referendum on independence within two years.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will formally launch the U.K’s two-year European exit process on Wednesday.

Sturgeon says Scots must be given the chance to vote on their future before Britain leaves the bloc. She says “Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands.”

But May, whose government must approve a legally binding referendum, says the time is not right.Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson agreed, saying Scots do not want “the division and rancor of another referendum campaign.”

The Scottish parliament is likely to back Sturgeon’s referendum demand in a vote on Tuesday, but it’s unclear what could break the stalemate between Edinburgh and London.

