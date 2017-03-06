Sports Listen

Senate asks former Trump adviser to retain Russia material

By JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:18 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign says he has been contacted by the Senate intelligence committee about its investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

In a response to the committee, Carter Page says he will “provide any information” that may be of assistance to the committee. He also says he will do “everything in my power to reasonably ensure that all information concerning my activities related to Russia last year is preserved.”

The Senate panel has requested that the White House, as well as other organizations and individuals, retain information that could be related to the investigation.

Page served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump’s campaign, though Trump aides say he did not have a relationship with the president.

