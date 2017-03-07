Senate poised to block Obama-era rule on federal land plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve legislation blocking an Obama-era regulation that Republicans said could deter development of federal lands and harm local economies in the West.

The rule from the Bureau of Land Management governs planning for future uses on 245 million acres of federal lands. It required federal land managers to consider climate change and other long-term effects when considering proposed development on public lands.

Environmental groups said the rule ensured that the BLM would be more responsive to the changing conditions of public lands in its planning. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., noted that the rule updated a planning process put in place 30 years ago.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged senators to repeal the rule. She said the rule provided opportunities for public input early on, while curbing such opportunities as planning moves to the final stages. She said the rule would maximize the BLM’s power while sidelining Western states.

“Instead of expanding public participation, Western states are looking at fewer and weaker opportunities to influence the management of local lands,” she said.

Republicans and the Trump administration have made curbing government regulation a top priority this year. Dozens of resolutions voiding various Obama-era rules have been introduced under an expedited process that allows a simple majority of both chambers to repeal a regulation.