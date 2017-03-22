Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Senate votes to block…

Senate votes to block Labor Department rule

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate is blocking an Obama-era rule that critics said would have led to excessive citations for workplace safety record-keeping violations.

Senators have voted 50-48 to block the Labor Department rule. The House had voted to do so previously.

Employers are required to maintain a log of workplace injuries and illnesses that occur during a five-year span, but an employer may only be cited for failing to keep proper health and safety records within six months.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Critics say the Obama administration was trying to extend the penalty window to five years, describing the rule as “an unlawful power grab.

Advertisement

But supporters say the rule would have made it less likely that employers would under-report workplace injuries.

The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Senate votes to block…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.