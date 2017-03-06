Sports Listen

Serbian court rejects extradition of Montenegro coup suspect

March 6, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has rejected a second extradition request by Montenegro for suspects in an alleged pro-Russia plot to overthrow the Balkan country’s government.

The Special Court said Monday that Predrag Bogicevic cannot be handed over because Montenegro suspects him of committing a crime by acting from the territory of Serbia and not inside Montenegro.

The same court already has rejected Montenegro’s request for the extradition of Nemanja Ristic, also wanted in the alleged foiled coup in October.

Montenegro has accused some 20 people — including two Russians — of the election-day plot to kill the then-prime minister and take power in order to derail the country’s NATO bid.

Montenegro says the two Russians coordinated the operation from Serbia. Moscow has denied involvement.



