Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 'Sex-selection' abortion ban gets…

‘Sex-selection’ abortion ban gets final OK in Arkansas House

By TAFI MUKUNYADZI
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 7:42 pm < a min read
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to impose fines and prison time on doctors who perform abortions that are based solely on whether the mother wants to have a boy or girl has received final passage from the Arkansas House.

The measure was passed Wednesday on a 57-9 vote. Under the legislation, a physician performing an abortion would ask the patient if she knows the sex of the child. If she does, the doctor must let her know that it’s illegal to have an abortion based solely on gender. Opponents of the bill say the “sex-selection” ban is unconstitutional.

Doctors who violate the ban could face up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine under the measure, as well as civil penalties.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 'Sex-selection' abortion ban gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.