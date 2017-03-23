Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Singapore prime minister visits…

Singapore prime minister visits Vietnam to boost ties

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 2:54 am < a min read
Share

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam and Singapore have signed several business agreements as the island state seeks to boost investment and trade with the communist country during a visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Among the six memorandum of understanding which were signed Thursday and witnessed by Lee and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, two were for industrial parks to be developed by Singapore’s Sembcorp in central Vietnam.

Lee told reporters that he hoped Singapore, one of Vietnam’s top investors and trading partners, would increase its investments in the country.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Lee said Singapore and Vietnam, both members of regional group ASEAN, share an interest in the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Vietnam is the vocal opponent of China’s expansion in the South China Sea.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Singapore prime minister visits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.