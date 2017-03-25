Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Somalia's proposed new cabinet…

Somalia’s proposed new cabinet challenged by lawmakers

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 12:27 pm < a min read
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s parliament speaker is urging the new prime minister to review his proposed cabinet after 105 lawmakers presented a petition calling for changes.

The fragile central government is trying to assert itself in this long-chaotic country after the election of Somali-American President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed last month.

But Saturday’s comments by parliament speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari are a warning that the cabinet lineup could be rejected if it isn’t changed to allow more power-sharing by Somalia’s powerful clans.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Jawari says the lineup goes against the power-sharing formula that clans agreed on previously.

Advertisement

The prime minister was expected to present his proposed cabinet to parliament for approval next week.

The international community has poured in hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years for Somalia’s political and economic recovery.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Somalia's proposed new cabinet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.