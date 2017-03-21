Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Student sues Pennsylvania school…

Student sues Pennsylvania school over transgender policy

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school student is suing his school district, saying its transgender-friendly policy constitutes sexual harassment and a violation of privacy.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania federal court, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group representing the student.

In October, the plaintiff, identified as Joel Doe, was changing into gym clothes in the boys’ locker room when he saw a student, wearing shorts and a bra, who had recently begun transitioning from female to male, said Kellie Fiedorek, legal counsel at ADF.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The office of the superintendent of the Boyertown Area School District, which is being sued, declined immediate comment.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Student sues Pennsylvania school…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.