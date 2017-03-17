Sports Listen

Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan army checkpoint, killing 1

March 17, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide truck bomber has targeted a military checkpoint in eastern Khost province, killing one soldier and wounding 10.

A district governor, Mohammad Akbar Zadran, says the early morning attack on Friday in the district of Sabari started with the truck driver detonating his explosives-laden vehicle in front of the military post.

He says the explosion was so powerful that it damaged nearby houses and a school. After the blast, two Taliban gunmen opened fire at the troops, triggering a shootout that left both militants dead.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to the media that the Taliban targeted the military compound in Sabari in the attack.

