Supreme Court brings gavel down on O’Connor workout class

By JESSICA GRESKO
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:44 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is expelling a workout class founded by its first female justice, Sandra Day O’Connor.

The class of Washington-area residents was allowed to work out at the basketball court one floor above where the justices hear cases. But O’Connor left the bench a decade ago and the gym is in a part of the building that’s closed to the public.

The class is moving to other locations in the city.

The class might still have been based at the court if O’Connor had been able to persuade another justice to attend. But she repeatedly struck out.

O’Connor has said Justice Stephen Breyer didn’t want to be the only man. Both Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor have said the class met too early.

