Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enters the third day of his nomination hearings largely unscathed by Democratic attacks. And Republicans confidently predict he will win confirmation despite liberal opposition.

A growing number of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are calling for Gorsuch’s confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. But Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa dismissed that demand as “ridiculous.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told The Associated Press: “Gorsuch will be confirmed. I just can’t tell you exactly how that will happen yet.”