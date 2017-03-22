Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court nominee unscathed…

Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings

By ERICA WERNER and MARK SHERMAN
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 3:18 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enters the third day of his nomination hearings largely unscathed by Democratic attacks. And Republicans confidently predict he will win confirmation despite liberal opposition.

A growing number of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are calling for Gorsuch’s confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. But Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa dismissed that demand as “ridiculous.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told The Associated Press: “Gorsuch will be confirmed. I just can’t tell you exactly how that will happen yet.”

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court nominee unscathed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.