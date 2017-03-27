Sports Listen

Suspicious packages close some Kentucky court buildings

March 27, 2017
ELKTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say some public buildings in southwestern Kentucky have been blocked off after suspicious packages were found at a county courthouse and two justice centers that house courtrooms and judicial offices.

Media report police say the packages found Monday at justice centers in Todd and Logan counties and the Todd County Courthouse looked like explosives but were determined to be non-hazardous.

Todd County Sheriff Tracy White told the Kentucky New Era that the area near the justice center and the courthouse was blocked off as Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick told The Daily News the package there appeared to be three sticks of dynamite taped together.

Police said they think the incidents are connected.

