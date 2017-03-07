SUVs, high-end sports cars provide the roar at Geneva show

Sports Listen

GENEVA (AP) — Global automakers — on edge over Britain’s decision to leave the EU and possible changes in U.S. trade policy — are putting a slew of new SUVs and high-performance sports cars on display at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Jaguar Land Rover showed off its Range Rover Velar, a sport-utility that promises crisp handling and acceleration. General Motor’s Opel division unveiled the Crossland X, based on a platform shared with PSA Group. That is a sign of more to come, since PSA Group has agreed to buy lossmaking Opel from GM.

Ferrari’s 812 Superfast has flaps that shift position to improve aerodynamics, and a giant 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine. The Huayra Roadster from Italy’s Pagani shows striking design, with sweeping curves and side mirrors on curving pylons.

