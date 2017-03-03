Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Switzerland bans import of…

Switzerland bans import of most seal products

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:03 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government has banned imports of most seal products, bringing its rules in line with those of the European Union.

The governing Federal Council decided Friday to ban the import of products such as blubber, organs, fur and skins effective April 1. There will be exemptions for items resulting from hunts traditionally conducted by Inuit or other indigenous communities, and travelers will still be allowed to import seal products for personal use.

A government statement said that Swiss imports of seal products are “already minimal” and the new rules are unlikely to have a significant practical effect.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Switzerland is not a member of the 28-nation EU but is surrounded by the bloc and has close ties with it.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Switzerland bans import of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.