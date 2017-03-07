Teachers union calls on Hogan to withdraw board nominee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s largest teachers union is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to withdraw his nominee to the Maryland State Board of Education.

The Maryland State Education Association on Tuesday cited Brandon Cooper’s “highly unusual disqualifications” for the job. The Hogan administration has not returned requests for comment.

Members of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee on Monday questioned Cooper’s lack of experience and court record. It included a driving under the influence of alcohol charge, failure to appear in court and failure to pay taxes.

Cooper, who is 28, told the panel he isn’t perfect, has learned from his mistakes and is paying back taxes.

Advertisement

The union says it’s disappointing the Republican governor didn’t apply the level of scrutiny to his appointee as he has said should apply to new legislative appointments.