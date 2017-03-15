Sports Listen

Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to ‘shut up’

March 15, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to “shut up” over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district.

Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area, is seen on video calmly explaining that he voted against federal legislation to protect women against violence because he believes that the issue is best left to the states. That prompted several in attendance to yell in disagreement. Barton pointed to one man and told him, “You sir shut up.”

Barton later said in a statement that that the man “continued to speak over myself and many others who were seeking recognition in orderly fashion.”

Chris Lewis, who says he was the target of Barton’s remark, tells the Arlington Star-Telegram he wasn’t upset and has “heard worse.”

