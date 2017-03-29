Sports Listen

Texas state trooper: 12 killed, 3 injured in crash between church van and pickup truck in southwestern Texas

March 29, 2017
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas state trooper: 12 killed, 3 injured in crash between church van and pickup truck in southwestern Texas.

