Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out on appeal

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 2:02 pm < a min read
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A lawyer for a Mexican national sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas says she’s been released as her appeal is pending.

Attorney Clark Birdsall said 37-year-old Rosa Maria Ortega was released Thursday after posting $11,111.11 bond. Ortega was convicted in Fort Worth last month on two felony counts of illegal voting.

Ortega is accused of improperly casting a ballot five times between 2005 and 2014. Birdsall has said Ortega is a permanent resident and that she mistakenly thought her green card allowed her to vote.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Birdsall says a state district judge this week granted his request for an appeal bond.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok says the agency is reviewing the case and can’t comment further.

