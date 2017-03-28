Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Another effort…

The Latest: Another effort at ‘bathroom bill’ fix fizzles

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 8:04 pm 2 min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on efforts at the North Carolina legislature to repeal or replace a state law limiting LGBT protections and which public restrooms transgender people can use (all times local):

8 p.m.

Another effort to craft legislation to get rid of North Carolina’s “bathroom’s bill” and halt more economic losses appears gone as Republicans and Democrats point fingers over whether an agreement ever existed.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The GOP-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have been trying to find a way to repeal House Bill 2 before the NCAA decides to leave the state out of hosting championship events through 2022. The NCAA had mentioned a deadline this week.

Advertisement

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said Tuesday evening that they had agreed to a plan from Cooper’s office that would repeal HB2 but include other provisions.

Berger said Cooper backed out of that plan.

The House Democratic leader said later there had been no formal offer and called the Republican leaders’ news conference a stunt because the GOP lacks the votes to pass a bill.

__

4:35 p.m.

The top Republican in North Carolina’s executive branch is throwing a blunt counterpunch to the Democratic governor’s call to repeal the state’s “bathroom bill,” despite economic losses stemming from the legislation that’s stirred up fierce debates about gender.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is fighting efforts to repeal House Bill 2, the law limiting LGBT protections and requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate. Forest is a likely GOP candidate for governor in 2020.

The NCAA moved championship events out of North Carolina this year because of HB2 and could soon leave the state out of events through 2022.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders have been looking for a replacement, but Forest said they shouldn’t succumb to “economic and corporate extortion.”

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Another effort…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.