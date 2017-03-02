Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Carson wins…

The Latest: Carson wins confirmation as Housing secretary

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Senate has confirmed retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson as housing secretary.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The vote was 58-41.

Advertisement

Carson will lead an agency of some 8,300 employees and a budget of about $47 billion.

Carson has no government or housing policy experience. Despite that, his nomination cleared a Senate committee in January on a unanimous vote. Republicans praised his life story as inspiring. Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Democrats welcomed Carson’s promises to address homelessness, lead hazards in housing, and other issues.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees billions of dollars in housing assistance to low-income people. It also enforces fair housing laws and offers mortgage insurance to poorer Americans.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Carson wins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of USS Bonhomme Richard

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.