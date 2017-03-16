The Latest: EMT struck, killed by stolen ambulance in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on NYC emergency medical technician fatally struck by a stolen ambulance (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx around 7 p.m. Thursday after being alerted that a man was riding on the back of the vehicle.

Police say when she got out to investigate, the man jumped into the vehicle.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but he put the ambulance in reverse, striking her. He then crashed into parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank.

A passing K-9 officer and a bystander help subdue the suspect.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

The EMT’s partner suffered a minor injury.

___

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.

Police say a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

Police were on the scene within moments.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.

Police say a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police say the second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.