Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: EMT struck,…

The Latest: EMT struck, killed by stolen ambulance in NYC

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 11:17 pm 2 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on NYC emergency medical technician fatally struck by a stolen ambulance (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx around 7 p.m. Thursday after being alerted that a man was riding on the back of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Police say when she got out to investigate, the man jumped into the vehicle.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but he put the ambulance in reverse, striking her. He then crashed into parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank.

A passing K-9 officer and a bystander help subdue the suspect.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

The EMT’s partner suffered a minor injury.

___

9:30 p.m.

Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.

Police say a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

Police were on the scene within moments.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.

Police say a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police say the second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: EMT struck,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.