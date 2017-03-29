Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Feds extend…

The Latest: Feds extend deadline for first border wall bids

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:12 pm 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the proposed U.S. border wall with Mexico (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The federal government has extended its deadline for companies to bid on the first contracts for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the six-day extension to April 4 will allow companies time to consider answers to dozens of questions that potential bidders submitted ahead of Wednesday’s initial deadline. Earlier this month, the agency published requests for proposals for wall that would be 30 feet (9 meters) high and easy on the eye for those looking at it from the north.

Advertisement

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said Tuesday that administration officials informed her staff that next year’s budget will request $2.6 billion to build less than 75 miles (120 kilometers) of wall.

__

12:59 p.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says geographic and physical challenges will make it difficult to build the “big, beautiful wall” that President Donald Trump has promised on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Zinke told reporters Wednesday that building a wall “is complex in some areas,” including a national park and the Rio Grande River, which twists through much of the 2,000-mile border.

Zinke told the Public Lands Council, a group that represents western ranchers, on Tuesday that the U.S. is not going to “cede” the Rio Grande to Mexico by putting a wall on the U.S. side, nor will the wall be built “in the middle of the river.”

Zinke said electronic monitors may be more appropriate in some areas, while areas with imposing natural features may not require additional reinforcements.

Topics:
All News Business News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Feds extend…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine helicopter underwater egress training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.