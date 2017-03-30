Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Governor declares…

The Latest: Governor declares state of emergency in Fulton

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 10:34 pm 2 min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of an interstate overpass in Atlanta (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for the county where after a fire caused an Atlanta interstate overpass to collapse.

Deal declared the emergency for Fulton County on Thursday night.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

State government agencies will open late and employees are encouraged to telecommute.

The declaration said the state is mobilizing resource to try to keep traffic disruption to a minimum while emergency work continues. It also encourages the public to avoid the collapse area while assessments are going on.

___

Officials say the fire that collapsed an interstate overpass has been contained but crews can’t access hot spots in the section trapped under the fallen bridge.

Fire department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford says they’ll need to bring in heavy equipment to remove the concrete.

He says firefighting crews noticed chunks of concrete beginning to drop Thursday as they were fighting the fire under the bridge and got out of the way minutes before it collapsed.

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

Stafford said the department had closed down the interstate because of the fire, so no cars were on the overpass when it dropped.

___

9 p.m.

Atlanta officials say a massive fire that burned for more than an hour and caused the collapse of an interstate overpass has been extinguished.

Fire department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2nl88ef ) that the fire was under control Thursday night. Stafford said a portion of the bridge on I-85 fell about 7 p.m.

Witnesses say troopers told motorists to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol told the newspaper that the agency doesn’t know what started the fire but that terrorism is not suspected.

The Atlanta Police Department issues a traffic alert advising drivers to find alternate routes around the area.

___

7:50 p.m.

A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2omVYDp) reports the massive blaze is burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It has shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Black smoke can be seen for miles.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Governor declares…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.