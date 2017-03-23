Sports Listen

The Latest: Group says lower DUI limit hurts Utah eateries

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 4:02 pm 2 min read
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a law giving Utah the strictest DUI threshold in the country (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A national hospitality group says Utah’s restaurant and tourism industry will be crippled by the governor’s decision to sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

The American Beverage Institute, which represents restaurants, said in a statement Thursday that lowering Utah’s blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent could push a 120-pound woman over the legal limit after one drink.

The group says it could lead many people to forgo a drink with dinner, hurting the industry and punishing people who are currently considered responsible drinkers.

The group took out full-page advertisements in Salt Lake City’s two daily newspapers and USA Today, featuring a fake mugshot under a large headline reading, “Utah: Come for vacation, leave on probation.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says the new limit will save lives.

___

12:20 p.m.

Utah’s governor says that while he’s signing legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country, he will call lawmakers into a special session this summer for “some areas of improvement” to the law.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert told reporters Thursday that he thinks it will save lives to lower Utah’s blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent, but he’ll ask lawmakers to consider a tiered punishment system. That could mean less stringent penalties for those convicted of driving with a blood alcohol level between .05 and .07 percent.

The governor says Utah may need to look at punishments for multiple offenders, other distracted driving and unintended consequences that the lower limit will have on matters like auto insurance rates.

Utah’s new threshold would take effect on Dec. 30, 2018.

___

10:45 a.m.

Utah’s governor has announced he will sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday said he plans to approve the measure lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent.

Restaurant groups and representatives of the ski and snowboard industry had urged him to veto the bill, arguing it would hurt Utah’s image and punish responsible adults who drink instead of catching drivers who are actually impaired.

Supporters of the legislation argue that impairment begins with the first drink and anyone consuming alcohol should not get behind the wheel.

The National Transportation Safety Board has encouraged states to adopt a .05 percent limit.

Utah’s new threshold would take effect on Dec. 30, 2018, just before New Year’s Eve.

