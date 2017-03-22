Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Judge blocks…

The Latest: Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law

By KEVIN McGILL
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 12:02 pm 1 min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a challenge of Louisiana’s marriage law (all times local):

11 a.m.

A federal judge has blocked a Louisiana law that prevents people without birth certificates from marrying.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The judge’s preliminary injunction means Viet Anh “Victor” Vo is likely to win his constitutional challenge of the state law if it goes to trial.

Advertisement

Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was three months old, but he can’t get a birth certificate because he was a Vietnamese refugee born in an Indonesian camp.

The judge says Louisiana’s law violates his equal protection rights and denies him the fundamental right to marry.

___

4:30 a.m.

Viet Anh Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was an infant, but he says in court papers he’s unable to get a marriage license under a 2015 state law that, he argues, discriminates against the foreign-born.

A federal judge in New Orleans was set to hear the case Wednesday.

At issue is a requirement that marriage license applicants present a certified copy of their birth certificates. The 31-year-old Vo was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam. Vietnamese and Indonesian authorities did not recognize his birth or issue a birth certificate, his lawsuit says.

The 2015 law’s Republican sponsor said it was designed to crack down on people using sham marriages to gain visas and citizenship.

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Judge blocks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.