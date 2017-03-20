Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Menendez confident…

The Latest: Menendez confident despite Supreme Court setback

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:39 am 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to hear New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption case (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The attorney for New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says the Democratic lawmaker is confident he’ll be vindicated of corruption charges despite Monday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear his appeal.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Menendez is charged with using his influence on behalf of a longtime friend who gave him gifts and campaign donations.

Advertisement

A trial in the case is tentatively scheduled for the fall.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied his petition for certification without comment.

Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell says his client has always acted in accordance with the law, and “remains confident that he will be vindicated when all the facts are heard at trial.”

___

9:40 a.m.

The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seeking to throw out a corruption indictment against him.

The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that refused to dismiss the charges. A trial in the case is tentatively scheduled for the fall.

The Democratic lawmaker was charged with fraud and bribery in 2015 for allegedly taking official action on behalf of a friend who had given him gifts and campaign donations. He has pleaded not guilty.

Menendez has argued that his meetings with various government officials fell under a constitutional clause that protects the actions of sitting lawmakers.

A federal appeals court said that issue should be argued in front of a jury.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Menendez confident…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.